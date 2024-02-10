VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.

    Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.

    North Cowichan Fire Department Interim Chief Ron French said crews were called to the Good Neighbours Thrift Store on York Street between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

    Crews from all four of the department's stations responded. When they arrived, fire was breaking through the building's front windows, prompting crews to adopt a defensive attack on the blaze, French said.

    A total of 46 firefighters responded, according to the interim chief, who said no one was injured in the incident.

    North Cowichan Duncan RCMP said in a statement Saturday that the building contains multiple businesses.

    French said the thrift store's roof collapsed and that business was a total loss, but the adjacent businesses suffered less damage.

    "Based on the suspicious nature of the fire, investigators launched a criminal investigation," police said in their release.

    "The Vancouver Island District RCMP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Fire Inspector with the Municipality of North Cowichan are also investigating. Scene security is being maintained."

    Police asked the public to avoid the area as they investigated.

    Highway 1, which runs through Duncan near the site of the blaze, was closed during the initial response to the fire, according to DriveBC. It has since reopened.

    Anyone with information is asked to call North Cowichan Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. 

