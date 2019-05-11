

CTV News Vancouver





Residents have been forced out of their homes as a wildfire grows near Fraser Lake Saturday.

Massive, dark plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from Highway 16 near the community.

The BC Wildfire Service says 16 of its firefighters and air tankers have responded to the wildfire.

A spokesperson for the BCWS says RCMP officers conducted tactical evacuations on site, adding evacuation orders and alerts are expected later in the day.

Currently, the wildfire is estimated to be 10 hectares.

Authorities say the fire is believed to be caused by humans.

The community of Fraser Lake is about 150 kilometres west of Prince George.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.