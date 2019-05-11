

CTV News Vancouver





As the mercury continues to climb, so does the fire danger in the province.

Much of B.C. has been rated "high," with some parts considered "extreme" fire danger this weekend.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the rating means forest fuels are very dry, causing wildfires to spark easily and burn strongly.

Whistler has banned fires anywhere within the municipality because of the extreme fire danger warning.

Officials said bans are in place when the rating reaches high or extreme.

"Wildfires are a real risk to Whistler. Residents can prepare for wildfires this summer by having an emergency plan in place for them and their household," according to a release.

On Friday night, firefighters responded to a brush fire on Burnaby Mountain.

Fire officials said the blaze was extinguished quicklky but it burned roughly 5,000 square feet. Crews were concerned there could be flare ups, so they stayed on scene for hours to check for hot spots.

Within 24 hours, the fire danger changed from moderate to high in the province.

Authorities are reminding people who will be outdoors to be cautious because of the fire risk.