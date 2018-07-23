

CTV Vancouver





More than a decade after a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in Burnaby, B.C., the suspected murderer has been found and apprehended in South Korea.

The victim, Shaoxin Zhang, was gunned down in a parking lot on North Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 22, 2006. A second victim was also shot but survived.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it managed to identify a suspect quickly, but that he fled to Taiwan shortly after the murder.

Jui-Kai Weng, who was then 28, was charged with counts of second-degree murder and attempted murder the same year, but it wasn't until March 2018 that authorities managed to track down his whereabouts thanks to an Interpol notice.

“IHIT is grateful for the assistance provided by all its domestic partners as well as its partnership with law enforcement officials of South Korea,” Cpl. Frank Jang said in a news release. “IHIT and our many partners are committed to bringing those accused of committing the most heinous crimes before the court.”

Weng was arrested and extradited to Canada with help from Interpol, the South Korean Ministry of Justice, the RCMP's International Liaison Office, the B.C. Prosecution Service and the International Assistance Group-Ottawa, IHIT said.

Officers brought Weng back to Vancouver on July 20, and he's set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.