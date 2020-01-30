VANCOUVER -- Police have identified a suspect in a series of reported sexual assaults in Coquitlam, but it's unclear whether the individual will be criminally charged.

The RCMP said plainclothes investigators found the suspect while investigating the seven alleged assaults that have taken place in the Glen Park area since November.

The suspect was not previously known to police, and Coquitlam RCMP said its Sex Crimes Unit is still working with prosecutors and community partners to determine whether to pursue criminal charges.

"There are extenuating circumstances involving this suspect that may have played a role in these alleged assaults," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release.

"We also want to remind people that it’s not helpful to draw conclusions about motive without all the facts. It’s also important to leave enforcement to the police."

Authorities said they will determine the best course of action, whether that's Criminal Code charges or "something else" that they did not specify.

Coquitlam RCMP would not go into detail about the suspect's circumstances, citing privacy concerns, but stressed that public safety is the detachment's top priority and that there are systems in place to ensure the Glen Park area remains safe.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.