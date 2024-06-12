Suspect arrested in killing of Vancouver cook Wataru Kakiuchi

Days after well-known local cook Wataru Kakiuchi was stabbed to death in Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers took 32-year-old Timothy Isborn into custody Monday afternoon in the Downtown Eastside.

"We thank everyone in the community for their support while we worked around the clock to collect the evidence that ultimately led to the suspect," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release Wednesday.

Kakiuchi, who was also 32, was found fatally injured near Main and Union streets in the early morning hours of June 5. He died before he could be taken to hospital.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive Wednesday, but said there's no indication Isborn and Kakiuchi knew each other.

After the killing, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim described Kakiuchi's death as a "senseless act of violence" that left the city in "shock and mourning."

The victim was a Japanese citizen who came to Canada on a work permit years ago. He had become a popular cook at Hapa Izakaya, where he was first hired in 2015.

Kakiuchi was between work permits when he died but planned to return to Hapa Izakaya's Yaletown location eventually, according to Justin Ault, the restaurant's owner.

Speaking to CTV News last week, Ault described Kakiuchi as someone who was upbeat and had no enemies – "one of those people who would light up a room."

“He was just positive," Ault said. "Full of life, energy."

While announcing Isborn's arrest Wednesday, police credited members of the public for coming forward with information that was integral to tracking down their suspect.

Authorities noted the investigation into Kakiuchi's death is ongoing, and urged anyone with information to call the VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.