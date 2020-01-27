VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police released new surveillance footage from the city's West End in hopes of gathering more information about a serious assault that left a man with life-altering injuries.

The incident happened on Nov. 30, just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say 46-year-old Andrew Kurra was walking on Thurlow Street, heading north from Davie Street, when had an argument with a group of people. He was then assaulted.

"Video obtained by investigators shows two males and one female in the area of the assault," said Sgt. Aaron Roed in a news release Monday.

"We want to speak with these individuals. They may have valuable information that could help us and just don’t know that they do."

Kurra is still recovering in hospital from his injuries, police say.

Pam Loewen, Kurra's sister, told CTV News Vancouver last month that her brother is an "extremely generous" and "super kind" man who "loved making friends wherever he went."

"What they did literally destroyed his life," Loewen said. "They didn't just have a small altercation…they almost killed him."

Police said they believe the perpetrator walked away north on Thurlow Street with two other people.

Anyone with information can call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or send tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.