VANCOUVER -- The family of a Vancouver man critically injured in a vicious assault has gone public with an appeal for witnesses and for help with medical and legal costs.

Andrew Kurra, 46, was walking in the West End near Davie and Thurlow Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 30, when police say he was attacked.

At the time, Vancouver Police said Kurra’s injuries were so severe that they were unable to interview him.

“The attack…left Andrew with severe brain injuries,” his sister Pamela Loewen wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up for her brother. “He is expected to survive but the trauma has left him with a lifetime of rehabilitation and care.”

More than three weeks after the assault, police called the investigation “ongoing and very active.”

“Right now we don’t have any suspects and no one is in custody,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed. “We’re asking for anyone who was in the area, if they did see anything, we are asking them to come forward.”

Police said they believe the perpetrator walked away north on Thurlow Street with two other people.

Anyone who has information can call the Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or can make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.