VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed an assault in the West End that left a 46-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they responded to a 911 call at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 30. They found a badly injured man on Thurlow Street just north of Davie Street.

Police say the man was walking north on Thurlow from Davie Street on the west sidewalk when he was assaulted. Following the assault, the suspect walked north on Thurlow Street with two other people.

The victim of the assault is too seriously injured to be interviewed, police say. He’s described as being 6' 4" tall, is white and has a thin build. He was wearing a light grey patterned dress shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the assault.

Anyone who has information can call the Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or can make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.