The City of Surrey, B.C. is considering a solution to an unusual problem plaguing one neighbourhood: about 100 rowdy peacocks.

The birds, which were left behind when their owner moved on, have been blamed for everything from lack of sleep to damaged vehicles.

And tensions in Sullivan Heights are high as a result. Earlier this month, a bylaw officer was allegedly assaulted while investigating a report that someone was feeding the feral peafowl with a backyard trough.

Aiming to cut back on the conflicts, city council will be looking at a proposal Monday to remove and relocate the multicoloured muster.

A city staff report suggests a staged removal: initially, residents would be banned from feeding and housing the animals, then they'll be rounded up. It's estimated that catching the birds and collecting any eggs in the area could take a few months.

Peacocks on public land will be caught by bylaw officers, who can also remove them from private property on request. Homeowners can request humane traps, and will be given guidelines to monitor them.

The traps will be safe for residents, children and other animals, the report says.

A biologist will be retained to oversee the plan.

Captured birds will be taken to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre then adopted out.

"There's been a lot of individuals from different parts of the Lower Mainland, the rest of the province and the island that want 'x' number of birds," said Jas Rehal, the city's manager of public safety operations.

"We'll contact them and see how we can facilitate that."

If the plan is approved, signs will go up immediately.

Those caught housing or feeding the peacocks will be fined up to $250 per instance. The city staff report recommends taking a "zero tolerance" approach, and anyone caught trying to keep a peacock as a pet could be fined up to $450 per bird.

The report acknowledged some want the birds to stay, but said the situation is no longer appropriate.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith