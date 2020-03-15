VANCOUVER -- Surrey will close all recreation centres, skating rinks, pools and libraries starting Monday to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

However, spring break camps and licensed childcare facilities will continue to operate. The city says it is following BC Centre for Disease Control guidelines in continuing to operate child care, which are "a valuable service to families who are working during this unprecedented time of COVID-19."

In a statement, the city said customers will be able to get a full refund if they have registered for activities affected by the closure.

“Given the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, I am taking a proactive approach to ensure the health and safety of our residents” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a statement.

“The decision to close our public recreation facilities is being done in the best interests of public health. While it is imperative that we all do our part to mitigate the risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19, we should also be mindful to carry on with life. As Dr. Bonnie Henry stated on Friday, ‘you can still do your shopping, go to restaurants, attend family events and continue to enjoy many other activities.’"

So far Surrey is the only Metro Vancouver municipality to have taken this step. On Friday, staff from the City of Vancouver said some events would be cancelled and the city's two largest pools would be limited to 250 people at a time, but otherwise community centres and libraries would remain open.