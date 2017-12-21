

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a report that a student was assaulted near Surrey’s Earl Marriott Secondary School, the same area where a teenager was attacked less than four months ago.

The latest alleged victim, a 16-year-old girl, said a stranger started following her in Alderwood Park at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and then grabbed her.

Fortunately, she was able to escape and run to Earl Marriott for help.

"The victim is physically uninjured however she is understandably upset by the incident," Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a news release.

Officers were called to the area but were unable to find a suspect.

The incident is particularly disturbing because of its similarities to another incident in September, when a 14-year-old girl was allegedly grabbed while walking on a foot path behind Earl Marriott.

She also managed to escape without being physically harmed.

Surry RCMP said officers are still working to determine whether there is any connection between the two incidents.

The suspect in the latest attack is described as a clean cut white man, 30 to 40 years old, with a fair complexion and short, black hair. He was wearing a black hoody and gloves.

The previous suspect was described as a white man in his 30s who is about 5-9 tall and has a medium build. He was wearing a light green T-shirt, dirty blue jeans and work boots at the time of the attack.

The RCMP's Special Victims Unit is investigating with help from the Youth Unit, and officers are expected to remain in the Earl Marriott area throughout the day canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.

Schumann asked anyone who might have information on the assault to come forward.

"If you saw anything suspicious this morning, investigators would like to hear from you right away," he said.

School officials are also sending a letter home to alert parents about what happened and offer general safety tips. Mounties recommend students walking to school on dark mornings should keep on main routes, avoid secluded areas, walk in pairs, and trust their instincts.

Students are also advised to let people know where they are going, to phone home when heading home from a friend's house, and to always call if they are going to be delayed.