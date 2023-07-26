Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week

As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Joshuah Bolton, 10, and his sister Aurora Bolton, 8, were supposed to be returned to their father’s home in Surrey on July 17, following a scheduled trip to the Okanagan with their mother, Verity Bolton.

An Amber Alert for the siblings was launched two days later—exactly three weeks after the pair left for the camping vacation with their mother.

The fact that Verity Bolton had access to her children in the weeks before they were reported missing has made it challenging to put together a timeline for where the siblings were during that time, according to Cpl. Vanessa Munn of Surrey RCMP.

Speaking to CTV Morning Live on Wednesday, day eight of the search, Munn said there’s no evidence to suggest the Bolton siblings have left the province.

“We have received some tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan and we’re actively following up on all of them, but at this time none of those tips have been substantiated,” said Munn.

She says the search efforts are mainly focused on B.C.’s Interior and the area around Kamloops—the city where Verity Bolton was last spotted at a grocery store on July 15.

“Part of the concerning nature of this is the fact that we have actually not seen the children on video since July 7,” Munn said, referring to the last confirmed sighting of the Bolton siblings at a gas station in Merrit.

Surrey RCMP believed the children are travelling with three adults in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708. The vehicle has been seen towing three different trailers.

The other adults besides Verity Bolton, according to police, are her 53-year-old boyfriend Abraxas Glazov and her 74-year-old father Robert Bolton.

Investigators believe the alleged abduction was pre-planned, and that the children have been moved “off the grid.”

Many of the tips police have received so far are from people with previous history with the parties involved, according to Munn.

“All the information we can get is truly appreciated and it really does help us move forward with the investigation,” she said Wednesday.

“It’s absolutely concerning that as this does continue to go on… people are seeing these photos everyday and they may become less vigilant—they’re not looking out for the children or the vehicles as much,” said Munn.

That’s why she says police are continuing to release more photos of the parites involved and providing regular updates.

On Tuesday, family of the Bolton siblings issued a statement through Surrey RCMP.

“They are so much more than ‘missing children,’ more than a few photos,” reads the message. “Their home, routine, friends, best friends, many cousins, aunties, uncles and grandparents miss them more than can be expressed.”