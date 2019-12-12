SURREY, B.C. -- A new officer has been appointed to run the RCMP in Surrey, B.C., as the city continues its transition to a new municipal police force.

Chief Supt. Brian Edwards is taking over from Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald as the officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP.

Edwards began his policing career as a volunteer auxiliary constable with Okotoks RCMP before joining the Calgary Police Service in 1995.

He has been working with the RCMP in the Lower Mainland since 2003.

McDonald was named officer in charge of the Surrey Mounties three years ago, taking over the largest RCMP detachment in the country.

He is moving to a new role as the criminal operations officer in the RCMP unit that oversees federal investigations and organized crime in B.C.

Surrey was recently given approval to begin a transition to a municipal police department.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in August that a team has been formed between the city and the province to ensure key issues of the transition are addressed. It will also determine if the switch can be done by 2021.

Mayor Doug McCallum welcomed the appointment of Edwards.

“His extensive experience in strategic and business planning will be an asset as Surrey transitions from the RCMP to a municipal police department,” he said in a statement.

Edwards will assume the post as the officer in charge on Jan. 6 when he will be promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.