Surrey Police Service chief 'excited' to move transition forward

For Surrey's police chief, it's a good day.

“We’re excited about the announcement from the minister,” said Chief Norm Lipinski.

“I’m looking forward to hiring. I’m looking forward to having the HR plan and the change-of-command date. That will give us a target to hire towards and I’m looking forward to being in charge in Surrey.”

His comments come after Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said this week that he will soon announce a date for the change of command in Surrey as it transitions away from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.

The SPS now has 365 officers, 210 of them deployed. Lipinski said he expects to hire 80 more officers before the end of the year.

The new hires will come despite the majority of Surrey city council rejecting the B.C. government’s offer of $250 million to help ease the transition away from the RCMP to the SPS, even after agreeing in principle to the funding.

Farnworth said $150,000 will now go directly to Surrey Police, but the other money is off the table.

“I have no indication as to why the city council … changed their mind. I think those are questions that the people of Surrey no doubt want answers to,” Farnworth said.

Surrey councillor Doug Elford does not support Mayor Brenda Locke’s decision to reject the financial offer.

“To throw that kind of money away in these times, in these challenging times for people, is not responsible,” Elford said. “To me, it seems to be a political exercise to extend the confrontation until the provincial election."

Elford said he’s asked city staff to provide financial details on what the delays have cost Surrey taxpayers.

CTV News wanted to speak with Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, but were told for a second day that she was not available. However, it appears the mayor has raised concerns about how RCMP members will fit into the new service.

“Police officers will do the job that’s required of them. In terms of details, in terms of how that will work, as I said we have an agreement in principle with Public Safety Canada,” Farnworth said.

The ongoing policing drama in Surrey has led to uncertainty and challenges.

“It’s not optimum policing to have two police agencies in one jurisdiction,” said Lipinski. “It does not compromise public safety, but we have two organizations, they have two different brands, they have two different philosophies."

Meanwhile, some residents say they support Locke and believe the province is out of line.

“I want the government to stay out of it,” said one Surrey resident. “When it comes to municipalities, (the province) should just mind their own business."

Another resident told CTV News: “I support the NDP government, but I don’t support what they’re trying to push. Surrey should be able to make their own decision.”

In a statement Tuesday, Locke said the province has yet to provide a clear plan and financial commitment for the transition.