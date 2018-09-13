

CTV Vancouver





One of Surrey's mayoral candidates has proposed tackling the city's crime problem by creating a new police force.

If elected, Doug McCallum of the Safe Surrey Coalition has promised to launch a new Surrey Police Department that would be tasked with implementing "Predictive Policing Analytics" to combat crime.

"Police data analytics are now widely used across the world to predict crime before it happens," McCallum said in a news release. "Data is used to find criminals faster and before they commit the crime."

Though the concept might conjure the far-fetched Tom Cruise thriller "Minority Report," forms of predictive policing technology are already in use in some cities.

Last year, Vancouver implemented a system focused on curbing property crime specifically.

McCallum did not specify what types of crime he hopes to target through predictive analytics, but said the intention would be to "help make Surrey safer for us all."

Surrey's gang violence is expected to be one of the major themes at play in the upcoming election, with candidates proposing various approaches to tackling the problem.

Surrey First mayoral candidate Tom Gill has pledged a $50-million in additional funding aimed at "prevention, intervention and new policing." A portion of the budget would be used to give kids and teenagers free access to the city's pools, ice rinks and gyms to help keep them on the right side of the law.

Gill has also suggested the city could hold a referendum on getting a new police force in 2019.

Beyond McCallum's predictive analytics proposal, the Safe Surrey Coalition has promised to implement a Surrey Bar Watch program similar the one that's been in place in Vancouver for more than a decade.

Bar Watch establishments recently decided to dish out lifetime bans to anyone bar or nightclub patron caught carrying a knife or other weapon.

McCallum said he would order police to implement a Bar Watch program "immediately" after taking office.

"No more studies, no more consultations, no more asking permission from Ottawa," he said.

CTV News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for a response to McCallum's proposals.