VANCOUVER -- Surrey mayor Doug McCallum says it is "disturbing" and "infuriating" that a convicted rapist will be released on day parole in his city, and he's frustrated that the RCMP did not issue a public warning about it.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, McCallum lamented the release of Gary Jagur Singh, who became known as the "Marpole Rapist" for his pattern of violent sexual assaults in that South Vancouver neighbourhood in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

"The Parole Board of Canada acknowledges that Singh’s sexual deviancy can never be cured," the statement read. "In a previous day parole, Singh breached his conditions and he has been denied full parole now, which makes his release to a halfway house in Surrey all the more irresponsible and troubling."

"Singh is a designated dangerous offender and I am frustrated by the lack of information coming from the RCMP," the mayor continued. "For the safety of the people of Surrey, I believe that our residents need to be told where this prolific sexual predator is residing in Surrey. That information should be made available immediately."

McCallum's statement prompted a response from the city's top cop, who explained the RCMP's role in the parole process and said Singh's case didn't meet the threshold for police to make a public disclosure about it.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said Surrey RCMP share many of the mayor's concerns.

"Unfortunately, the threshold for a Public Interest Disclosure was not met in this situation for a variety of reasons including whether the individual posed an imminent threat, the recommended conditions, and the strong release plan approved by the Parole Board," Edwards said in his statement.

He noted that the release plan for Singh imposes "significant conditions," including electronic monitoring, and said Surrey RCMP has a team specifically assigned to monitor offenders of this type. Correctional Service Canada also monitors convicts who receive day parole, he said.

"I personally advised Mayor McCallum of the situation on two separate occasions and provided him the information that could legally be provided to him regarding this situation," Edwards said. "While I acknowledge that the limited information that the police are able to provide in these cases can cause frustration, we have a legal obligation to balance the privacy of individuals and the risk to public safety."