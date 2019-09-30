VANCOUVER - A brazen daylight shooting in a Surrey shopping complex has prompted the city’s mayor to voice his frustration over the “bureaucratic red tape” that’s slowing down the transition to a municipal police force.

Homicide investigators believe Saturday’s shooting was targeted and said the victim, a Surrey man in his late 20s, was known to police.

“The situation appears to be getting worse with each incident, as the gangs are so embolden (sic) that they don’t think twice about opening fire in daylight, in public areas or near schools,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a statement.

Witnesses echoed his sentiments and voiced concern that the violence shows a disregard for the lives of innocent bystanders.

"It goes with the territory with Surrey. There's a lot of gang activity, a lot of thugs,” said resident Frank Penko.

In August, the provincial government gave Surrey the green light to transition from RCMP jurisdiction to its own municipal police force. McCallum declared that was a “great and historic day for the residents and businesses of Surrey” at the time.

But now, he said the lack of progress is frustrating.

“The community has made it clear to me that there is a sense of urgency and they want meaningful work to get underway immediately to bring Surrey Police to fruition,” he said.

But not everyone is on board with abandoning the RCMP. A survey sponsored by the group “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” found 54 per cent of residents opposed to a municipal police force.

Details of the transition plan were released by the city earlier this year and critics have argued the new police force will cost $19 million more, and provide for about 40 fewer officers.

A joint committee was established last month to oversee the transition process, lead by former attorney general Wally Oppal.

The city's current contract with the RCMP expires in March 2021 and the Surrey Police Force is expected to be up and running in April 2021.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Regan Hasegawa and Alissa Thibault