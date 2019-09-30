

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Two days after a fatal shooting, Mounties in Surrey have released new information about possible suspects in the hopes of hearing from new witnesses.

On Saturday, RCMP say a man was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle at a gas station in Clayton Heights. Police are now seeking witnesses and say surveillance footage shows a black male running away from the area. Footage then show him getting into a silver sedan, driven by a second black man.

Later that evening, at about 10 p.m., Burnaby RCMP say they got a call about a burnt silver sedan near Willingdon and Kemp Avenue. It's believed this vehicle is the one associated with the shooting.

Mounties say they're hoping drivers can submit dashcam footage from Fraser Highway near 186 Street between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. from Sept. 28. They're also looking for footage from the Willingdon Avenue and Kemp Street area between 6:30 and 8 that same night.

"There is a great deal of momentum at this early stage in the investigation," said Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in a news release. "Our investigators and partners are diligently collecting the evidence and a phone call from the right witness could be the difference maker in this case."

The man's identity has not yet been released as next of kin are still being notified. However, police say the victim was known to them and they believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.