VANCOUVER -- Up until five years ago, Nick Kanaan lived a relatively normal life.

“I was born with cystic fibrosis. And I was fortunate enough to spend the majority of my life, specifically while I was growing up, with very few symptoms.” he told CTV News.

But right before he moved to Vancouver from Ontario, Kanaan was out for a run and began to feel something he hadn’t before.

“I got this bizarre winded feeling,” he said, “It was almost like I couldn’t recover and I couldn’t take in more air to catch my breath.”

He was immediately admitted to hopsital and diagnosed with a bad lung infection. “That’s kind of where everything started to decline for me.”

According to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, the disease is genetic and can cause progressive lung damage from chronic infections. He lost two sisters to the disease in the mid 1980s.

“They were fairly young about, 7 years old and about 6 months old,” Kanaan said.

He and his wife estimate since the symptoms became severe, he’s spent about two and a half of the last five years in a hospital, including when his wife, Lindsay, was pregnant with their daughter.

Kanaan was away on a business trip and ended up being hopsitalized for months with a bad infection.

“I was here on this end,” said Lindsay, “I was about 15 or 16 weeks pregnant.”

In April, Kanaan got extremely sick. He’d be staying at St Paul’s and had to be transferred to the ICU because his “CO2 levels began to rise to appoint where it was almost approaching fatal and would potentially cause other organs to fail as well.”

That’s when he was transferred to Vancouver General Hospital to receive a treatment called, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It’s a life-support machine that replaces the function of the heart and lungs, and can be connected to either a vein or an artery, or to more than one vein.

ECMO keeps patients alive while they’re waiting for organs to come available for transplant.

“I was honestly terrified because I just thought to myself like, life support. How did we get here so quickly,” said Lindsay.

“We put him on this form of life support which essentially takes blood from the body provides oxygen and returns it back to the body," explained Dr. Hussein Kamji, the co-director of ECMO program at VGH.

Even on ECMO, Kmaji said, “we weren’t sure to be very honest about how well he would do.”

The treatment gave him enough time for donor lungs to be found for Kanaan. Kamji told CTV News performing that surgery and seeing Kanaan improve has changed him.

“It’s made my job and our job a little easier knowing that people like him are benefiting from all our efforts and it’s everybody here.”

For Kanaan the biggest gift they’ve given him, is time with his daughter, and family.

Over the first year and a half of his daughter’s life, Kanaan said, “I couldn’t spend any one on one time with her because I just wasn’t physically capable of keeping up with her.”

Now he doesn’t have to worry about that.

“To think ten short years ago this was not an available option,” he said, “and had this been ten years earlier I wouldn’t be here today.” Kanaan told CTV News he owes it all to the nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, and others at St Paul’s and VGH.

“I would love to just say on record thank you to the medical staff at St. Paul’s and Vancouver general hospital.”

And a thank you to the donor and their family, who the Kanaan’s say they think of every day.

“The fact that I have that back in my life now is phenomenal,” said Kanaan, “It’s tough to put into words but I feel better than I’ve ever felt.”

VGH is the first Canadian hopsital to achieve a “gold level status” from the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization for its ECMO program.