

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey have arrested a man who spent hours up in a tree in an attempt to evade police.

Officers responded to a possible domestic dispute at a home near 76 Avenue and Hurdle Crescent at around 8:45 p.m.

When confronted, the man took off, climbed onto the roof of a nearby house and then went up the 20-metre tree, where he spent several hours despite Wednesday night's wet, windy weather.

Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence as well as firefighters and an ambulance.

Officers could be seen shining a spotlight into the part of the tree where the man was hiding.

Crews were able to negotiate with the man and eventually managed to bring him down.

The details that led to the standoff are unclear and there is no word if police will recommend charges.