VANCOUVER -- A staff member at a Surrey long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health announced Thursday afternoon.

Peace Portal Seniors Village has been added to the health authority's list of ongoing outbreaks, and Fraser Health said "enhanced control measures" have been put in place at the facility.

The staff member who tested positive is currently in self-isolation at home, Fraser Health said.

The health authority said it is working with staff at Peace Portal to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus and taking steps to protect the health of staff, residents and families.

Among the changes Fraser Health has made are restrictions on visitors and the movement of staff and residents within the facility, as well as enhanced cleaning and infection control measures and twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19.

The outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village was not included in provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's briefing on the pandemic Thursday.

Henry did announce a new outbreak in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, however, at Banfield Pavilion long-term care home in Vancouver. Henry did not say how many people at that facility had tested positive or whether they are residents or staff members.

The provincial health officer also announced that another outbreak - at Opal by Element retirement home in Vancouver - had been declared over. That left the province with 14 ongoing outbreaks in health-care facilities as of Henry's briefing. The Peace Portal outbreak brings the total to 15.

Health officials declare outbreaks in long-term care and assisted-living facilities in B.C. when even a single case of COVID-19 is detected.