Surrey homicide victim identified as man previously reported missing

Homicide investigators have identified a man who was found dead in an alley in Surrey this week, saying the victim was reported missing earlier this month.

On Friday, in a statement, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the body found on Wednesday was that of 49-year-old Shawn Clarke.

“From the information we have gathered so far, this does not appear to be connected to the B.C. gang conflict,” a spokesperson said in a media release.

Police were called to the scene near 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road around 5 p.m. and deemed the death to be "suspicious," according to authorities.

Clarke was last seen in Surrey on April 18 and reported missing on May 1, according to a previous statement from the local RCMP detachment, which said it was "out of character for him to be out of contact."

IHIT is asking anyone with information to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).