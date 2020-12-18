VANCOUVER -- Shots were fired at a home in Surrey, B.C. overnight, and authorities suspect the attack was linked to gang activity.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the area of 132A Street and 62A Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Friday and found evidence of a shooting at a single-family home.

"While there were individuals inside the residence, no one was injured," Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said.

There are suites in the home, though Mounties couldn't confirm if they are rented out.

Homes in the area are close together, and some neighbours said they heard multiple shots ring out.

“It’s a peaceful neighbourhood. It’s really shocking to hear that last night. It’s unbelievable,” said one resident, who told CTV News he was woken up by about five or six gunshots.

“It was like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” said another.

Surrey RCMP said early indications are that the shooting was that there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and suspects are still being identified.

“Individuals involved in this were known to police and are believed to have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Sidhu.

A police dog was in the area Friday morning as police searched for evidence.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

