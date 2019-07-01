

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a townhouse in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP say the broke out at a townhouse on 89 Avenue near 156 Street at 10:17 a.m.

There are no details yet on what sparked the blaze and no word on any injuries.

Mounties say all north and southbound traffic on 156 is currently blocked at 90 Avenue to the north and 88 Avenue to the south.

Police also ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.