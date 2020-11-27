VANCOUVER -- A Surrey elementary school will be closed for two weeks after 16 people in the school community tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Fraser Health to declare an outbreak.

The health authority announced the outbreak at Newton Elementary School Friday night, saying in a news release that it had advised the Surrey School District to close the school for two weeks "to break any chains of COVID-19 transmission that may be present."

The school will close immediately and remain closed until at least Dec. 14, said district Supt. Jordan Tinney in a letter to parents shared on Twitter Friday night.

In the letter, the superintendent describes the outbreak declaration as an "exceptional step."

"A school outbreak is defined as a significant number of cases likely to have occurred on-site, that extend beyond a classroom or administrative area," Tinney writes.

The outbreak is the second one to be declared at a Surrey school in less than two weeks. An outbreak at Cambridge Elementary was declared on Nov. 15. That school is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

This weekend, families with students at Newton Elementary should expect to receive information from the school on remote learning during the closure, Tinney's letter says.