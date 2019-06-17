

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after their bike collided with a car Monday morning.

According to a statement from the RCMP, officers responded to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle carrying two people and a car in the area of 148 Street and 30 Avenue at around 9 a.m.

"Early indications have investigators believing vehicles were travelling in the north bound lanes on 148 Street when the motorcycle collided into the back of a car and then a concrete barrier near the intersection at 30 Avenue," police said. "The driver and passenger were both ejected off the motorcycle."

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by air ambulance, while the passenger was transported via ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The Surrey RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is considering all possible factors in the crash.

Police said traffic on 148 Street between 28 and 30 avenues will be closed "for the foreseeable future."