Surrey city councillors will vote Monday on a Heritage Committee recommendation to add a commemorative name to part of 75A Avenue.

If approved, a stretch of the road between 120 and 121 streets will also be called "Komagata Maru Way."

The move would be thanks to months of lobbying by Raj Toor, whose grandfather was one of 376 passengers n board the vessel when it sailed to Vancouver in 1914.

"It is very important because it is Canadian history, we can't undo the past but we can move forward," said Toor.

Often described as a dark chapter in Canadian history, both the provincial and federal governments have officially apologized for the Komagatu Maru incident.

Toor witnessed both apologies in person.

"I did work more than 15 years to hear the Komagatu Maru apologies in the Legislature and the House of Commons," he said.

Toor initially asked the city to rename 128 Street, but is now satisfied with the latest recommendation of 75A Avenue.

"It's a great tribute to those passengers who suffered a lot, their sacrifice and their struggle is recognized by the city of Surrey," Toor said.

Surrey Councillor Doug Elford will support the decision and hopes his colleagues will do the same.

"I think it is a good gesture considering that we do have a very large South Asian population in our community and it means a lot to a good proportion of our community," Elford said.

The city will also install a "heritage storyboard" in R. A. Nicholson Park, which is on the same street, should the measure pass.