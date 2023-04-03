Surrey city council to vote on 12.5% property tax hike
Surrey city council is set to vote on a double digit tax hike Monday.
A large portion of the increase is related to the cost of the mayor’s pledge to scrap a transition to a municipal police force.
Taxpayers could be on the hook for a 12.5 per cent increase in 2023.
That’s lower than the 17.5 per cent increase originally proposed back in February, thanks to $90 million in provincial funding announced last month.
However, the increase still leaves the average Surrey homeowner with a bill $280 more costly than last year’s.
Mayor Brenda Locke says the provincial cash infusion will be used to drive down the policing shortfall portion of property taxes and general inflationary pressures.
That includes city-wide operations and the hiring of an additional 25 police officers, 20 firefighters and 10 bylaw officers.
The current budget numbers are contingent on the move to the RCMP.
The province is still in the process of making its decision on the city’s proposal to stop the transition to the Surrey Police Service.
Supporting both policing agencies is costing taxpayers $8 million a month, according to the city’s finance department.
The solicitor general is expected to make a decision on the future of the transition early next month before tax notices are issued.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Lauren Pullen
