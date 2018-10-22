

Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help as they try to piece together what led to the death of an assault victim who fled the scene of the crime and mysteriously turned up in hospital half a day later.

Surrey RCMP officers responded to an assault in the area of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. The victim, who has since been identified as Wesley Dean Rideout, ran away before police arrived and could not be located.

Nearly 12 hours later, Mounties say they were contacted by the BC Coroners Service and told Rideout had died in hospital. It's unclear how Rideout got there or why it took so long.

In a statement issued Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Rideout was known to police and the assault was not random.

“We believe there are persons out there who knew of Mr. Rideout’s activities on the night of his assault,” Cpl. David Lee said in the release. “We ask anyone with information, or video in the area of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard, to contact IHIT immediately.”

With the help of the RCMP and the corners service, IHIT is now examining the scene and canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).