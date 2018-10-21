

Police officers have cordoned off a gas station and have closed one lane of traffic on a busy road in Surrey.

Witnesses observed seeing about a dozen police cruisers and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services in the area of King George Boulevard and 104 Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP are tightlipped about the incident but have said there are no concerns to public safety.

An ESSO gas attendant told CTV that police are searching for something but was not given any other information.

Officers have closed the north-bound lane on King George Boulvard.