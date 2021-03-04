Local farmers are a fabric of the community in the Lower Mainland.

The pandemic has posed many challenges for farmers when it comes to disruptions in supply chains, labour shortages and shifts in agricultural markets.

At Avenue Machinery in Abbotsford the team has been working hard to provide support to the farming community.

Many of the employees on site are farmers themselves or have experience in the industry so they are familiar with what is needed to get the job done.

Avenue Machinery is a Kubota dealer.

Kubota knows that the farming industry demands reliability when it comes to the equipment they need.

Their aim is to help farmers improve productivity while helping them stay true to their bottom line.

Kubota has had a home base in Canada since 1975 with a very positive track record for quality equipment.

At local dealerships like Avenue Machinery, consumers can rest assured that they will have access to quality equipment, advice and excellent customer service.

Check out the full videos on CTV Morning Live to learn more.

Kubota:

Avenue Machinery: