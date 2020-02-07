VANCOUVER -- Health officials have recalled a brand super glue that can bond human skin together in an instant because the packaging isn't child-safe.

Health Canada said the affected Citadel Super Glue products don't meet the packaging requirements set out in the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.

"This type of glue is capable of bonding skin instantly," the agency said in a recall alert. "The lack of child-resistant packaging could result in unintentional exposure to these products and lead to serious illness or injury."

The affected products were manufactured in the U.K. by Games Workshop, and include Citadel Super Glue Thin – which comes in either a black or white label – and Citadel Super Glue Thick.

Almost 35,000 of the small plastic glue bottles were sold across Canada between May 2011 and January 2020, but officials said the company hasn't received any reports of injuries.

Anyone who owns one is advised to stop using it immediately, contact the company for a refund and then safely dispose of it "in accordance with local municipal hazardous waste requirements."

Customers can contact Games Workshop customer service by calling 1-800-394-4263 or by visiting the company's website.