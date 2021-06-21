Summer Beauty Must-Haves With Natalie Sexton
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 11:09AM PDT Last Updated Monday, June 21, 2021 11:36AM PDT
Share:
VANCOUVER -- The summer season is the perfect time to reinvigorate a beauty regimen.
Fashion and beauty expert Natalie Sexton joined CTV Morning Live with six summer beauty must-haves:
- Olay Body Wash: Comes in three different variants. Sexton recommends the Collagen and Vitamin B3 Complex. This improves elasticity for firmer, younger-looking skin.
- Dove Hair Therapy Line: This line is offered as a shampoo, conditioner and leave-in treatment. It features nutrient-lock serum that penetrates deep into the hair cortex to boost strength from root to tip.
- Colgate Renewal Gum Revitalize Toothpaste: Dental self-care is very important. This toothpaste aims to keep maturing smiles healthy. It also gently whitens teeth, removes surface stains and fights cavities.
- Olay Regenerist Mineral SPF Moisturizers: This product combines SPF and hydration. It is formulated with 100% mineral sunscreen and hydrating ingredients like vitamin B3, peptides and glycerin.
- Cocokind Oil To Milk Cleanser: This certified organic cleanser is great for daily use because it is so gentle. The cleanser helps remove layers of sunscreen, dirt and makeup without stripping moisture.
- Physicians Formula Organic Wear Bright Booster OIl Elixer: A lightweight and fast absorbing oil elixir to leave skin smooth, soft and silky.
Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn about these beauty must-haves and get some tips from Natalie Sexton.
RELATED IMAGES