VANCOUVER -- The death of a B.C. boy is being investigated by police and the province's coroners service.

In a brief statement the RCMP said the boy, who was just eight years old, died Sunday.

He died at the Kelowna General Hospital after being flown in by air ambulance the night before.

Few details have been provided other than that members of the RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services had been called to a home in the Lumby area.

The boy's identity has not been released, nor has any further information on what may have happened.

The RCMP said only that his death was sudden, and that Mounties and the coroner are investigating the circumstances.