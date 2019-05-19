Fire crews battled a large structure fire in a Surrey strip mall Sunday morning.

Thick dark smoke could be seen billowing from the area around the Fountain Tire shop in the 15300 block of Fraser Highway.

Mounties closed Fraser Highway from 152nd Street to 88th Avenue around 9 a.m. The road remained closed for several hours as crews battled the blaze, reopening shortly before 2 p.m.

 

 

This is a developing story. More details will be available throughout the day. 