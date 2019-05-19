Fire crews battled a large structure fire in a Surrey strip mall Sunday morning.

Thick dark smoke could be seen billowing from the area around the Fountain Tire shop in the 15300 block of Fraser Highway.

Mounties closed Fraser Highway from 152nd Street to 88th Avenue around 9 a.m. The road remained closed for several hours as crews battled the blaze, reopening shortly before 2 p.m.

Morning fire gutted a #Surrey Speedy Glass and Fountain Tire on Fraser hwy. Fountain Tire owner tells us there were 7 vehicles inside the garage bays at the time. No cause yet, officials say no one was inside the business at the time. Highway has reopened. pic.twitter.com/XpVOUmABId — Allison Hurst (@AllisonM_Hurst) May 19, 2019

This is a developing story. More details will be available throughout the day.