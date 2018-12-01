

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - New safety measures in British Columbia to protect minors on party buses mean parents or guardians will be required to sign consent forms.

The Transportation Ministry says the rules apply to new bookings made after Saturday.

It says in a news release the forms contain information about pick-up and drop-off times, locations, procedures for a particular excursion, and legal and safety requirements of party bus services.

They also state how to report a concern.

The ministry says as of April 1, party bus operators will be required to provide safety monitors for every 15 passengers who are minors.

It says those employees must be at least 25, be properly trained and report unsafe or illegal conduct by passengers to the driver.