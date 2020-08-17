VANCOUVER -- In the first update in three days on COVID-19 in the province, B.C. health officials announced another 236 cases were recorded over the weekend.

There were two more deaths in the reporting period between Friday and Monday afternoons, bringing the provincial death toll to 198.

From Friday to Saturday, there were 100 cases. That number represents the province's highest-ever number of cases confirmed in a single day.

The previous record was on April 25, when 95 cases were confirmed within 24 hours.

From Saturday to Sunday, there were another 88, and from Sunday to Monday's 3 p.m. update, there were 48 cases confirmed.

B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic is now at 4,594 cases – 743 of which are considered active as of Monday.

Of those cases, 1,419 have been in Vancouver Coastal Health. Another 2,425 have been in Fraser Health.

In Vancouver Island Health, there have been 154 so far. Another 405 have been confirmed in the Interior, and 117 up north. Additionally, 74 cases have been from outside of Canada.

Prior to Monday's update, B.C. had 629 active cases of COVID-19, meaning there are 114 more as of the latest update.

However, the number of people in hospital is down from 12.

In her update, the deputy provincial health officer said four people are in hospital, three of whom are in critical care.

Dr. Reka Gustafson said in the afternoon news conference 2,286 people in B.C. are currently being monitored by public health officials.

There were previously 2,000 people being monitored as a result of exposures to known cases.

When it comes to recoveries, 3,653 people are considered to be fully recovered.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE NOW.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.