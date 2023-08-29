Stretch of Highway 1 set to close again, hours after reopening

Hours after a stretch of Highway 1 reopened to traffic, the province has announced an overnight closure between Hope and Lytton.

The route will close between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to an update from the province.

"There is debris flow risk due to forecast rain," a tweet from the Ministry of Transportation said.

The update came after a previous announcement that the Trans-Canada between Lytton and Boston Bar had reopened after a 12-day closure due to a wildfire. Despite the reopening, the province did warn that drivers could expect lengthy delays and should prepare for the potential of sudden closures.

"Drivers are advised that this section of Highway 1 could be closed at any time should conditions warrant," a statement from the province issued Tuesday said.

"This includes the possibility of proactive closures during rainfall to ensure the safety of travellers as the fire-damaged hillside may shed runoff and debris."

The highway was closed when the Kookipi Creek fire exploded in size on Aug. 17.

The wildfire is still burning out of control and its size is estimated at 16,961 hectares. A number of evacuation orders and alerts are still in effect due to the blaze.

Alternate routes between the Lower Mainland and the Interior include Highways 3, 5 and 99.