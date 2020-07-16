SURREY, B.C. -- Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating incident they're calling "extremely concerning": a woman says a stranger threatened to rape her through a message sent using Apple's AirDrop feature.

The victim posted on Facebook that she boarded a bus at Newton Exchange in Surrey, B.C., at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

She was travelling alone, but says several other people were on board.

She said within minutes of sitting down she received a photo by AirDrop, a feature that allows file sharing between Apple devices, from a person she didn't know.

"I'm going to rape you," the message said in white lettering on a black background from a sender called "Justins iPhone."

The victim declined the photo transfer and took a screen grab of the message. She says it was sent to her twice more.

Fearing for her safety, she contacted a friend and texted a transit police number set up to allow for discreet reporting.

She says she was too afraid to try to identify the sender.

"I tell the transit police that I'm too scared to stand up to look around and see who it might be. I'll admit that I should have done this. I should have stood up and asked 'Justin' to show his face," she wrote on Facebook.

"Not many people are able to do what they hoped they would when they're placed in an uncertain or vulnerable situation, but I wish I had the courage to do that."

She says there were several people on the bus, including some in the front of the bus and a group of younger men near the back. Transit police confirm about 15 people were on board at the time.

Eventually all the passengers got off the bus, and the woman met a friend and a transit police officer at a bus stop.

"They're very kind and explain what's going to happen next but also that it's difficult to determine who may have been sending the AirDrop images. iPhone AirDrops can't be traced and that's why people use them to do things like this in public," she said.

Transit police confirm they are investigating the message, "which contained extremely concerning sexual threats."

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are extremely concerning. All members of the public have the right to use public transit without fear of assault or harassment," Const. Mike Yake with Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in an email to CTV News.

The woman says she was left both fearful and angry,

"When I got off that bus, I wanted to cry. Not because I was scared or upset, but because I was mad. I'm still mad. I'm mad that someone used an image to trigger fear in me. I'm mad that it worked," she wrote.

There have been reports from around the world of AirDrop being used to send inappropriate, threatening and lewd messages to strangers.

The AirDrop receiving option on Apple devices can be disabled altogether, or the settings can be changed from allowing messages from everyone to contacts only.

The victim in the case is urging others to contact transit police, as she did, if they end up in a similar situation.

"Never assume it's a joke. Take appropriate steps by reaching out to a friend or family member to pick you up. Make sure you contact the transit police, or notify the police or a safety officer nearby. It's better to be safe than sorry," she wrote.

Transit police say anyone who comes across a situation on transit that makes them feel uncomfortable should text their SMS help line at 87-77-77.

The general investigation unit is leading the investigation.