VANCOUVER -- Police are searching for a suspect after a young Black man was attacked at random on public transit in Victoria.

Authorities said the troubling incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows the victim walking onto a bus and heading towards a seat when a man suddenly "stands and strikes the victim without warning."

Other riders then intervened and pushed the suspect off the bus, police said.

The incident, which happened on the afternoon of June 19, is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Authorities said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening and he didn't need medical attention.

On Wednesday, the Victoria Police Department released still surveillance images of a suspect in the assault and asked anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

The man is described as white, 40 to 50 years old, with blonde hair and a medium to heavy build. In the images, he is wearing sunglasses, a black hat with an unidentified logo on it, a blue shirt with an unidentified logo on it, tan shorts, white socks and black sneakers.

Victoria police said anyone with information on the suspect's identity can call the department's non-emergency line or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.