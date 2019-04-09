A severely emaciated cat is being nursed back to health after somehow surviving a 25-day voyage trapped inside a shipping container.

The furry little stowaway was only discovered after the container finally arrived at its destination in Prince George, B.C. several weeks after departing from Shenzhen, China.

There was no food or water inside – the BC SPCA believes the cat survived by drinking condensation that formed on the container's walls.

"By all accounts she should have died on the way, but here she is," said the SPCA, which nicknamed the cat Stowaway.

But even though the scrappy survivor managed to beat the odds, she's still in for a long recovery. The North Cariboo District SPCA said Stowaway's weight had dwindled to just 1.5 kg, and she can only take small portions of food while her body adjusts.

"We rushed her to the vet because she was in such poor condition that we knew she would require intensive veterinary care for an extended period of time to regain her strength," the SPCA's Alex Schare said on a fundraiser set up to help with her care.

Stowaway is also being kept in quarantine while she undergoes bloodwork and awaits a rabies vaccine.

The BC SPCA described the cat as "very scared," but said staff are hopeful she will warm up as she recovers from the trauma of nearly starving to death.

The animal welfare agency's fundraiser has already collected more than $4,700, far exceeding its initial goal of $2,760.