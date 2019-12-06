VANCOUVER -- When Kayla Smith stole back her stolen bike in 2013, the story made international headlines and even netted her an appearance on a U.S. talk show.

Now the Vancouver woman's tale is being shared in a new form: a children's book written and illustrated by Vancouver Island author Lindsay Ford, who is also a good friend of Smith's.

"I always thought it was such a great story, and it would be great to do something with it," Ford told CTV News Vancouver. "She was fearless."

Ford said the book titled "The Big Bike Bamboozle" follows actual events fairly closely but at a level "where kids can relate."

"If a kid were to sit down and make a plan of attack on how to get a bike back. Kind of like that," said Ford.

Ford said Smith was actually visiting her place in Olympic Village in August 2013 when the bike was stolen. Ford said she had invited Smith to go to the PNE with her and assured her it was safe to lock the bike up outside.

"Sure enough, that was a bad call on my part," said Ford.

When they returned, the bike was gone. The next day, another friend of Smith's saw an ad for a similar model online. Smith contacted the seller, and arranged to meet them in a McDonald's parking lot not far from where the theft happened.

After recognizing her bike, Smith asked to take it for a test ride and then rode away.

Smith told CTV News Vancouver her story still pops up in internet memes, even six years later.

"Honestly, the most proud I think I've ever been is that picture of me holding my bike," said Smith. "If you tell the story most people are like 'oh my God, that was you? I totally know that story!' I've had that reaction a lot."

Smith said when Ford came to her with the idea of turning the story into a book, she encouraged her to go for it.

"I am so proud of her," said Smith. "It's really cute."

As for Smith's bike, she said she still has it at home.

"It's hanging on my wall right now," she said.

Ford said she was a little hesitant about the idea at first and wondered if people would take it the wrong way and think she was trying to promote stealing stuff back.

"It's more just about, you know, standing up for what is right and what's yours, and that's the message behind the book," said Ford.

Ford's book is available through her website, and she's hoping it'll eventually be sold in the Vancouver market. She said she's also had interest from some bike shops on Vancouver Island.

"Everyone's got a bike story, but not like this one," she said.