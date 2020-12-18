VANCOUVER -- Wind warnings are in place Friday morning for Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria due to a “vigorous frontal system,” expected to bring both strong winds and heavy rain.

According to Environment Canada's warning, southeast winds of up to 70 km/h are expected to develop Friday morning for the Sunshine Coast, parts of central, northern, and eastern Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, as well as Greater Victoria.

The strong winds are expected to reach Metro Vancouver by the afternoon.

Environment Canada lists Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta as areas expected to be impacted by the storm.

A rainfall warning has also been issued for eastern Vancouver Island, from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, with 50 millimetres of rainfall expected between Friday morning and late Friday afternoon.

It appears the weather system will be short-lived, with Environment Canada anticipating winds will ease to 40 km/h by late afternoon or early evening as the front passes through the area.

Environment Canada says the high winds may be strong enough to toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.