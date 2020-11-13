VANCOUVER -- High winds and tide have led to closures on some waterfront walkways in Vancouver, the city's park board says.

In a social media post just after 2 p.m. Friday, the park board says it had closed the seawall between Third Beach and Lions Gate Bridge because of a king tide cresting at 3:30 p.m.

There were also high winds in the area, the post says.

"We are asking pedestrians and cyclists to leave the area until further notice," the park board's post says.

The pier at Jericho beach was also impacted by high winds and tides and was also closed.

A photo posted to Twitter showed strong waves and water lapping over the edge of the seawall, onto the walkway.

The park board didn't indicate in its initial post when the seawall might open.