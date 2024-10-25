VANCOUVER
    • Storm repairs on evacuated Deep Cove homes complete

    Local state of emergency on North Shore
    An evacuation order for six properties in the hard-hit North Vancouver neighbourhood of Deep Cove has been lifted, the district says.

    The evacuations last Sunday came as extensive flooding in the area during the destructive and deadly atmospheric river event left the waterfront properties structurally unsafe. The rushing water tore up driveways, making way for sinkholes.

    On Thursday, four days later, local officials said crews have finished construction work needed to remediate the hazards and residents can go home.

    “This work included restoring proper downstream creek drainage to Indian Arm and restoring upstream creek flow to its original state,” a notice from the District of North Vancouver reads.

    “Homeowners have been advised that hazards may be present on their property, and we have encouraged them to undertake their own due diligence on their properties.”

    Last weekend, a whopping 344 millimetres of rain fell in North Vancouver—more than double the rain that fell during a well-remembered 2014 storm that also prompted evacuations and flooded a high school in Lynn Valley.

    No serious injuries were reported in the district during the weather event, according to DNV.

