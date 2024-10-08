Man sought by North Van RCMP after stealing firefighter uniforms from launderette

North Vancouver RCMP are searching for a man who has stolen several firefighter uniforms from a dry cleaner in Central Lonsdale.

On Oct. 5, police were called to a break and enter at a dry cleaner business on the 900 block of West 3rd Street, North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

CCTV footage shows a man had broken into the building during the early hours of Oct. 5 and taken several North Vancouver City Fire Department Uniforms, comprising four shirts emblazoned with NVCFD crests and two pairs of black pants.

The CCTV video depicts a man wearing a black balaclava and a black hoodie, pulling uniforms from a hanging rail and shoving them into a bag.

Const. Mansoor Sahak said police are warning the public to be vigilant of people who may be donning the uniforms to disguise themselves as NVCFD staff.

“Police are concerned that an unauthorized individual may try to wear the uniform to commit further crimes by impersonating a firefighter,” said Sahak, in the release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, if anyone is suspicious of someone wearing a firefighting uniform, they are encouraged to request further identification, such as employee ID, to confirm their identity.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the video, or has more information on the incident, is advised to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2024-20392.

Those who wish to provide information but want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).