A luxury vehicle that was seen driving in the wrong direction along the Coquihalla Highway was ditched nearly 400 km from where it was stolen.

The car's owner, Raymond Campbell, posted on social media that his Bentley was found in Summerland.

"Personal possessions that are not mine, including a hard hat and personal journals that belong to someone named Rhonda," he wrote.

Dash-cam video captured the Bentley racing along the Coquihalla Highway, about five kilometres north of the Othello lake Road exit Thursday night.

Campbell had shared on social media that his vehicle was stolen earlier that day in Langley and many of his friends, alerted him to the video.

When he saw how dangerously the thief was driving, he said he was worried about the people on the road.

"It was a feeling of sickness thinking that's my car being stolen and now somebody could be killed in it, and that was my concern," he said.

He said the vehicle was found down a dirt road near a construction site and the driver was nowhere to be seen.

