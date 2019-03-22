

CTV Vancouver





The RCMP is investigating dash cam video showing a Bentley going the wrong way on the Coquihalla Highway this week.

The alarming video was posted to YouTube by Jonathan Corrigan, who was forced to swerve out of the way as the Bentley came zooming down the highway against traffic Thursday evening.

"I was paying full attention and still only had a few seconds to spare, this guy was hauling up the hill," Corrigan said in the description.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near exit 186, according to Corrigan.

An RCMP spokesperson told news website Castanet that the Merritt detachment launched an investigation into what happened the same day.

No other details have been provided.