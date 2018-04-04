

Tiffany Goodwein , CTV Vancouver





Despite skyrocketing re-sale prices for the Sedins’ final games with the Canucks, some lucky fans were able to score tickets at face value outside Tuesday’s game.

Some scalpers were even selling seats below face value, something many did not expect considering tickets for the Vegas Golden Knights game were selling for over $500 on sites like StubHub after the Sedin’s announced their retirement.

One man told CTV news that he picked up tickets for just $124 outside of Roger's Arena.

But despite the availability of cheap tickets for Tuesday’s game, the demand and expectation for the Sedins’ last home game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday remains strong.

Tickets have been going for as much as $1,500 on some re-seller sites like Craigslist and Kijiji.

That’s a far cry from the $20 tickets offered last month after star forward Brock Boeser was sidelined due to injury, but there could be hope for more budget-friendly seats on game night.

There are also tickets left on the Canucks website for the Sedin’s last home game against the Arizona Coyotes, though the cheapest are listed at $233.

The Sedin twins’ last game of their career is on Saturday in Edmonton when they face off against the Oilers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos